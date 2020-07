Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup patio / balcony extra storage ice maker oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog grooming area dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage on-site laundry e-payments guest parking hot tub package receiving

The View on Fox Creek is located in one of the Dallas area’s fastest-growing suburbs, Lewisville, Texas. This highly-desirable community is just northwest of Downtown Dallas along Lewisville Lake. The View on Fox Creek is minutes from the I-35 Corridor for easy commuting around the Metroplex.The View on Fox Creek is in a quiet, residential neighborhood, not far from Central Park. Enhancing our excellent location is a wealth of amenities, both inside your apartment and throughout our community. Relax by our resort-style swimming pools with Jacuzzis, work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center, enjoy a friendly game on the soccer field, or gather with friends at our barbeque area. Your pet-friendly apartment will have a fireplace, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections, and plenty of storage. Call The View on Fox Creek now to schedule a tour – we’re excited to welcome you home!