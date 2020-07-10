Apartment List
114 Apartments for rent in Lewisville, TX with washer-dryer

16 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature in-unit laundry, beautiful kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, pool and hot tub! Peaceful location with convenient business center resources.
20 Units Available
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,101
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1397 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite countertops, plush carpets and ceramic tile flooring. Privacy of a personal patio, balcony or backyard. Athletic center, outdoor pool and resident lounge with coffee bar and billiards.
$
25 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
$
19 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
$
22 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
27 Units Available
Lakepointe
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1254 sqft
Close to Hebron DCTA station for easy travel to Dallas, Carrollton, and Denton. Property features yoga studio, spa, cabana, 24-hour gym, and hot tub. Units have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
20 Units Available
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
882 sqft
The View on Fox Creek is located in one of the Dallas area’s fastest-growing suburbs, Lewisville, Texas. This highly-desirable community is just northwest of Downtown Dallas along Lewisville Lake.
15 Units Available
Vista Ridge
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1295 sqft
Recently renovated with upscale features like oversized closets, vaulted ceilings, and relaxing garden tubs. World-class resident perks include pool and hot tub, car wash station, media center, and a pet park for your best friend.
113 Units Available
Lakepointe
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,398
1679 sqft
Hebron 121 Station offers brand-new, luxury apartments in Lewisville, Texas, providing open and spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes. Surrounded by palm trees, our Lewisville, TX apartments deliver the ultimate in resort-style living.
25 Units Available
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1045 sqft
Just far enough from Dallas to be tranquil but still accessible, residents of this property can get anywhere via the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Onsite gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub available. Units are recently renovated.
15 Units Available
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
854 sqft
Community includes sundeck, playground and fitness center. Units feature vaulted ceilings, custom oak cabinets and fireplaces. Easy access to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping in Dallas/Fort Worth.
20 Units Available
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1278 sqft
Desirable location in Lewisville School district, just minutes from I-35 for easy commuting. Enjoy community with jogging trail, covered parking and pool. Luxury units feature granite counters, fireplace and dishwasher.
11 Units Available
Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1038 sqft
Tucked in a quiet, residential neighborhood in the popular Dallas/Fort Worth suburb or Lewisville, Catalina provides a superb location between Lewisville Lake and Grapevine Lake.
14 Units Available
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
963 sqft
Great location just a few miles from Lewisville Lake. Community features a basketball court, resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly with a community dog park. Large, spacious units.
41 Units Available
Vista Ridge
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1379 sqft
This hip community is minutes away from shopping and dining, with high end touches like wood floors, fireplaces, and the latest appliances for kitchen and laundry.
25 Units Available
Castle Hills
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New apartment homes that come fully furnished. Ample community amenities, including a shuffleboard, fire pit and fitness center. Close to East Hill Park and Arbor Hills Nature Preserve.
42 Units Available
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1460 sqft
Aura Castle Hills presents the most sophisticated living experience in Lewisville, Texas — eclectic interiors, modern features and resort-inspired amenities create the community’s ambiance.
9 Units Available
Park Timbers
1902 S State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1225 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Timbers in Lewisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
19 Units Available
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
897 sqft
I-35 and the Cinemark theater are only minutes away, but many residents of this community are content with the onsite pool, volleyball court and gym. Recently renovated units have their own patio or balcony.
8 Units Available
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
925 sqft
Recently renovated community with an open floor plan, faux-wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site business center, billiards room, fitness center, and spacious green space.
$
2 Units Available
Norra
1801 North Summit Avenue, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Considering a change of address? Living in Lewisville in the Dallas-Fort Worth area sure has a nice ring to it. While we can’t wait to properly introduce you to Norra, we are not quite ready for our close up.
Results within 1 mile of Lewisville
$
196 Units Available
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,120
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1120 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
49 Units Available
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1617 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near Grapevine Mills for shopping and dining. Close to Highway 121.
36 Units Available
Castle Hills
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,001
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1390 sqft
Prime location surrounded by greenery and park space. Community offers three swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and cyber cafe. Apartments have fireplaces with mantels, sunrooms, Nest thermostats and more.

July 2020 Lewisville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lewisville Rent Report. Lewisville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lewisville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lewisville rents increased slightly over the past month

Lewisville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lewisville stand at $1,044 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,297 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Lewisville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lewisville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents were down 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Lewisville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Lewisville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lewisville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Lewisville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,297 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Lewisville's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lewisville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Lewisville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

