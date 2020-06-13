/
ponder
31 Apartments for rent in Ponder, TX📍
206 W Bailey St
206 W Bailey St, Ponder, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
Available 08/06/20 This 2x1 property is centrally located in the small town of Ponder, Texas! PHOTOS COMING SOON! (RLNE4967335)
204 W Bailey St
204 Bailey Street, Ponder, TX
3 Bedrooms
$800
The adorable 3x1 property is located in Ponder, Texas! PHOTOS COMING SOON (RLNE4967353)
514 Del Mar Drive
514 Del Mar Drive, Ponder, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1637 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath for rent. Open floor plan, kitchen has a breakfast bar and separate dining. Large family room with lots of light. Large bedrooms with walk in closets
206 E Bailey Street
206 East Bailey Street, Ponder, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1302 sqft
Charming home with original wood floors in kitchen, living room and front bedroom! Luxury vinyl plank in master and one other bedroom.
404 Gulf Stream
404 Gulf Stream Ln, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1567 sqft
Country living close to Denton amenities, UNT, TWU & I-35E. Ponder ISD schools!! Open concept, light, bright and clean! BRAND NEW CARPET and fresh paint throughout!!! 4 bedrooms & 1 could be used as study. Separate laundry room, great neighborhood.
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1427 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1275 sqft
Natural yet refined. Warm and welcoming. Feel right at home from the first moment you arrive at our inviting retreat. Discover a uniquely fresh take on comfort and simplicity, a harmonious blend of clean lines and organic design.
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,107
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1447 sqft
BRAND NEW, Never Lived In Apartment Homes! One Month FREE plus $500 gift card and more! Contact us for details!
Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd, Krum, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1282 sqft
Crown molding, stainless steel appliances, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Amenities include clubhouse with coffee cafe, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
Indulge in the good life at Westwind Apartments in Denton, Texas where you'll experience the gold standard of community living.
University Place
911 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$535
776 sqft
These NEWLY RENOVATED apartments located just blocks from campus are anything but ordinary. These units were designed to meet the needs of the modern student. Enjoy vinyl wood floors, brand new appliances, and walk-in closets you could get lost in.
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with fireplaces and a W/D hookup. Just updated. Pet friendly. Onsite laundry available. Swim in the pool on hot summer days. Easy access to I-35E. Near expansive South Lakes Park.
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.
Southridge
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with a peaceful community. Recently updated. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a pool. Easy access to I-35. Close to nightlife spots such as Vitty's Sports Bar.
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There’s something about the 70’s that makes us all wish we were born a couple decades earlier. That’s why we created Vintage Pads — contemporary style with 1970’s flair! Of course, it’s still the 21st century.
The Quarter
1003 Eagle, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good times are never more than a few steps away at 1/4 Apartments. Inspired by the nightlife of New Orleans, these UNT student apartments feature professionally designed interiors, stained concrete floors and eco-friendly building materials.
The Metro
627 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Metro is the ideal choice for students seeking vibrant city apartments in Denton TX.
Starlite
425 Fulton Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is the place to wind down away from the daily grind of the modern college student. Don’t worry though, you will still be seconds from all your favorite spots around UNT and Denton.
Zen
910 Eagle Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your home should be your sanctuary. The Zen is professionally designed to provide the exact space UNT students need to focus before class or unwind at the end of the day.
Lights
1607 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Never pay for an expensive campus parking pass again! The UNT campus shines bright across the street from our front door. The Lights are also just one block from the best late-night spots on Fry Street.
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
Studio
$810
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
860 sqft
Our name says it all. For the best location in town, look no further than Across The Street Apartments. We’re right next to UNT campus and one block from Fry Street.
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crash Pads are steps from UNT campus and Denton nightlife so you’ll never know the struggle of the long walk home.
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St, Denton, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These spacious UNT apartments located just blocks from campus are anything but ordinary. These units were designed with the UNT student lifestyle in mind, featuring environmentally friendly materials and custom mosaic kitchen backsplashes.
Greenhill Village Apartments
1228 Avenue a, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$935
825 sqft
Searching for a property conveniently located near the University of North Texas and Interstate 35? Look no further than the Greenhill Village Apartments! Greenhill Village offers amenities such as central heat and air, dishwasher included,
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ponder rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,180.
Some of the colleges located in the Ponder area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ponder from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.