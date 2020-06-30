Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard green community hot tub internet access lobby package receiving trash valet

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Creekwood - the Apartment Community that offers quality as well as large variety of amenities, making each individual apartment a unique home. As you approach Creekwood and pull into your individually assigned covered parking space, one look around tells you that the professional management and maintenance team have been busy. The two multilevel swimming pools are clear and sparkling, the grounds are lush with landscaping and flowers in bloom, neighbors are walking on our fitness track that winds through the community, and you have the refreshing and satisfying sense that you are home. - Not just a home, it is a lifestyle. Come home to Creekwood. Please call for an appointment today.