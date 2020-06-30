All apartments in Irving
Creekwood
Creekwood

4208 W Pioneer Dr · (972) 210-2123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4208 W Pioneer Dr, Irving, TX 75061

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2104 · Avail. Oct 8

$938

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 2041 · Avail. Sep 8

$968

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 3048 · Avail. now

$973

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1049 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,233

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekwood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
green community
hot tub
internet access
lobby
package receiving
trash valet
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Creekwood - the Apartment Community that offers quality as well as large variety of amenities, making each individual apartment a unique home. As you approach Creekwood and pull into your individually assigned covered parking space, one look around tells you that the professional management and maintenance team have been busy. The two multilevel swimming pools are clear and sparkling, the grounds are lush with landscaping and flowers in bloom, neighbors are walking on our fitness track that winds through the community, and you have the refreshing and satisfying sense that you are home. - Not just a home, it is a lifestyle. Come home to Creekwood. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $75 per married couple
Deposit: 1 bedroom: $150, 2 bedroom: $200
Move-in Fees: $55 admin fee
Additional: Pest control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/ month per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 75lbs
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit, assigned: $30/month. Each apartment home comes with assigned parking quoted in the rental amount. An additional fee of $30 will be applied for each additional parking space.
Storage Details: outside patio storage: standard with lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creekwood have any available units?
Creekwood has 8 units available starting at $938 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Creekwood have?
Some of Creekwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekwood currently offering any rent specials?
Creekwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekwood is pet friendly.
Does Creekwood offer parking?
Yes, Creekwood offers parking.
Does Creekwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Creekwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekwood have a pool?
Yes, Creekwood has a pool.
Does Creekwood have accessible units?
No, Creekwood does not have accessible units.
Does Creekwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Creekwood has units with dishwashers.
