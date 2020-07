Amenities

Walkable distance to New Canyon Creek Elementary School !!!!!This beautiful house is located in heart of valley ranch, Irving with highly rated COPPELL ISD schools.Laminate floor in living rooms and dining areas, very pleasing and inviting. Very near to major high ways which connects to every corner of the city. Open floor plan - exceptionally designed with great outlook located on a corner lot. Enjoy the backyard with pergola. Property has solar pannel installed .