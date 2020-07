Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

CHARMING HOME IN VALLEY RANCH WITH ACCESS TO COPPELL ISD! Immaculate 3 BR and 2 BA home with formal dining, living areas and graced with HW flooring +Kitchen includes exotic granite ctop, tiled flooring with plenty of cabinet space +Huge family living area with fireplace and vaulted ceiling+ Relax in the private master suite featuring frameless shower cubicle, jetted tub and separate vanities+Minutes away from DFW airport, Shopping centers and major employment hubs