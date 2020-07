Amenities

Beautiful HARD TO FIND Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in the heart of Valley Ranch! Updated baths, floors and kitchen appliances. Open Floor plan. Master down plus one other bedroom that could be used as an office. Large upstairs gameroom, loft and 3 additional bedrooms. Nice storage space throughout. Charming fenced in & landscaped backyard with covered patio. $55 application fee per person 18 and over. TAR application. Proof of income and rental history.