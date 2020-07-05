All apartments in Irving
9409 Abbey Road
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

9409 Abbey Road

9409 Abbey Road · No Longer Available
Location

9409 Abbey Road, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location , Location Location. Very Beautiful home right in the middle of Valley Ranch area close to all shopping centers and highways. Mapped to Coppell schools. !. Completely remodeled Master bathroom and and other living areas. Entire house is freshly painted . You don't want to miss this . All Bed rooms are on second floor. The Master bed features cozy Wood Burning fire place. The master bed room also opens up to a Balcony. No Carpets across the entire home. Features Laminated wood look like floors on common areas.The Home comes with Refrigerator in the Kitchen and Washer and Dryer in the laundry room.If the tenant needs to move their own appliances then land lord will arrange to move the existing ones.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9409 Abbey Road have any available units?
9409 Abbey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9409 Abbey Road have?
Some of 9409 Abbey Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9409 Abbey Road currently offering any rent specials?
9409 Abbey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9409 Abbey Road pet-friendly?
No, 9409 Abbey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 9409 Abbey Road offer parking?
Yes, 9409 Abbey Road offers parking.
Does 9409 Abbey Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9409 Abbey Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9409 Abbey Road have a pool?
No, 9409 Abbey Road does not have a pool.
Does 9409 Abbey Road have accessible units?
No, 9409 Abbey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9409 Abbey Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9409 Abbey Road has units with dishwashers.

