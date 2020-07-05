9409 Abbey Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Location , Location Location. Very Beautiful home right in the middle of Valley Ranch area close to all shopping centers and highways. Mapped to Coppell schools. !. Completely remodeled Master bathroom and and other living areas. Entire house is freshly painted . You don't want to miss this . All Bed rooms are on second floor. The Master bed features cozy Wood Burning fire place. The master bed room also opens up to a Balcony. No Carpets across the entire home. Features Laminated wood look like floors on common areas.The Home comes with Refrigerator in the Kitchen and Washer and Dryer in the laundry room.If the tenant needs to move their own appliances then land lord will arrange to move the existing ones.