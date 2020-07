Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spectacular Valley Ranch 2 story open floor plan, 2 living areas, formal dining, high vaulted ceilings, hardwoods throughout 1st fl, 42in cabinets in kitchen with tiled floor and back splash, 2 wb fireplaces, 1st fl master with sitting room or office, wood deck with grass area, gutters, sprinkler, His & Her sinks and closets with built-ins, 2 HVAC systems. Award winning Coppell ISD. Close to shopping and major roads. The pictures tell the story.