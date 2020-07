Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3 and half bathroom, around 2930 sqft,built year 1993. New (Apr 2019) wood like tiles flooring on 1st floor except carpet in master bedroom. New 9Apr 2019) outside paint. The house has been completely painted recently.Close to DFW airport. Man made canal, beautifully landscaped in a quite neighborhood.