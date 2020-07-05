7906 Renderbrook Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Stunning David Weekley Home! Fantastic location close to shops & easy access to 635 & George Bush! Beautiful, open floorplan with high ceilings and curved staircase. Guest bedroom with full bath on 1st floor. Study with French doors can be used as Formal area. Kitchen opens to Family Room. Upstairs features a game room that is open to below. Great media room is prewired for surround sound. Home is available for move-in immediately. If interested, please submit a standard application. Landlord would consider a rent price of $3400 for leases 3+ years. There is also a $500 non refundable pet deposit.