Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7906 Renderbrook Bend

7906 Renderbrook Bend · No Longer Available
Location

7906 Renderbrook Bend, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Stunning David Weekley Home! Fantastic location close to shops & easy access to 635 & George Bush! Beautiful, open floorplan with high ceilings and curved staircase. Guest bedroom with full bath on 1st floor. Study with French doors can be used as Formal area. Kitchen opens to Family Room. Upstairs features a game room that is open to below. Great media room is prewired for surround sound. Home is available for move-in immediately. If interested, please submit a standard application. Landlord would consider a rent price of $3400 for leases 3+ years. There is also a $500 non refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7906 Renderbrook Bend have any available units?
7906 Renderbrook Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7906 Renderbrook Bend have?
Some of 7906 Renderbrook Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7906 Renderbrook Bend currently offering any rent specials?
7906 Renderbrook Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7906 Renderbrook Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 7906 Renderbrook Bend is pet friendly.
Does 7906 Renderbrook Bend offer parking?
Yes, 7906 Renderbrook Bend offers parking.
Does 7906 Renderbrook Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7906 Renderbrook Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7906 Renderbrook Bend have a pool?
No, 7906 Renderbrook Bend does not have a pool.
Does 7906 Renderbrook Bend have accessible units?
No, 7906 Renderbrook Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 7906 Renderbrook Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7906 Renderbrook Bend has units with dishwashers.

