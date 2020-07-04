7865 Oxer Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available for showing on June 1st, 2020. 1st floor has a private bedroom suite, separate living area & outdoor patio access. 2nd Floor has open, Large living & dining area, balcony, and half bath. The kitchen has granite counter-tops, custom tile work, stainless appliances, and bay windows. The 3rd floor has 3 bedrooms including a master suite with a large walk-in closet, shower and garden tub. Laundry is on the 3rd floor. Beautiful community pool, access to major, shopping centers, restaurants, & highways.

Refrigerator, washer, and dryer Installed