Last updated April 18 2020 at 9:03 AM

7865 Oxer Drive

7865 Oxer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7865 Oxer Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available for showing on June 1st, 2020. 1st floor has a private bedroom suite, separate living area & outdoor patio access. 2nd Floor has open, Large living & dining area, balcony, and half bath. The kitchen has granite counter-tops, custom tile work, stainless appliances, and bay windows. The 3rd floor has 3 bedrooms including a master suite with a large walk-in closet, shower and garden tub. Laundry is on the 3rd floor. Beautiful community pool, access to major, shopping centers, restaurants, & highways.
Refrigerator, washer, and dryer Installed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7865 Oxer Drive have any available units?
7865 Oxer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7865 Oxer Drive have?
Some of 7865 Oxer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7865 Oxer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7865 Oxer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7865 Oxer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7865 Oxer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7865 Oxer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7865 Oxer Drive offers parking.
Does 7865 Oxer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7865 Oxer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7865 Oxer Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7865 Oxer Drive has a pool.
Does 7865 Oxer Drive have accessible units?
No, 7865 Oxer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7865 Oxer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7865 Oxer Drive has units with dishwashers.

