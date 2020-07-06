All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:49 AM

6720 San Roque

6720 San Roque · No Longer Available
Location

6720 San Roque, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
$200 OFF 1st month rent if leased by August 15th. Beautiful low maintenance NE facing, 2 story condo. The home has granite c-tops, breakfast, & S.S appliances. Huge gameroom that could be used as a media is prewired for 5.1 home theatre. Master has a Juliet balcony & overlooks greenbelt in front. The master bath has a shower, garden tub, dual vanities w granite & large walk in closet. The community offers a pool w barbeque station, playgrounds, lake & jogging trails. HOA covers Water, trash, sewer, gas & exterior maintenance. AC unit is only 3 yrs old. Enjoy this prime location with mins to major highways, shops & dining. 10 mins to DFW airport & Toyota music factory in Las Colinas & 25 min to DWNTN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6720 San Roque have any available units?
6720 San Roque doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6720 San Roque have?
Some of 6720 San Roque's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6720 San Roque currently offering any rent specials?
6720 San Roque is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6720 San Roque pet-friendly?
No, 6720 San Roque is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6720 San Roque offer parking?
Yes, 6720 San Roque offers parking.
Does 6720 San Roque have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6720 San Roque does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6720 San Roque have a pool?
Yes, 6720 San Roque has a pool.
Does 6720 San Roque have accessible units?
No, 6720 San Roque does not have accessible units.
Does 6720 San Roque have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6720 San Roque has units with dishwashers.

