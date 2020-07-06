6720 San Roque

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room

$200 OFF 1st month rent if leased by August 15th. Beautiful low maintenance NE facing, 2 story condo. The home has granite c-tops, breakfast, & S.S appliances. Huge gameroom that could be used as a media is prewired for 5.1 home theatre. Master has a Juliet balcony & overlooks greenbelt in front. The master bath has a shower, garden tub, dual vanities w granite & large walk in closet. The community offers a pool w barbeque station, playgrounds, lake & jogging trails. HOA covers Water, trash, sewer, gas & exterior maintenance. AC unit is only 3 yrs old. Enjoy this prime location with mins to major highways, shops & dining. 10 mins to DFW airport & Toyota music factory in Las Colinas & 25 min to DWNTN.