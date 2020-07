Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Stunning One-Story 3 bedroom home in Valley Ranch with Coppell School District. Home offers beautiful hardwood floors, decorative lighting and much more. Exceptional floor plan with split bedrooms, large family room that's relaxation headquarters for the entire family and cozy fireplace in formal living perfect for those cold nights. Neighborhood walkable park, Close to walking, biking trail and valley ranch library, Cimarron Recreation Center and many more.