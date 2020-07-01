All apartments in Irving
616 San Juan Court
Last updated October 10 2019 at 11:08 AM

616 San Juan Court

616 San Juan Court · No Longer Available
Location

616 San Juan Court, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, newly updated paint, carpet and master bathroom. Located on a corner lot with a three car garage! Spacious living area with real hardwoods, fireplace, large wet bar area for entertaining, with entry directly to the large covered patio and pool area in the beautifully landscaped yard with gazebo. Updated kitchen features granite counter tops, gas stove and wall mounted double ovens and a dishwasher. Three large bedrooms and a study with built in shelving directly off of the living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 San Juan Court have any available units?
616 San Juan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 San Juan Court have?
Some of 616 San Juan Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 San Juan Court currently offering any rent specials?
616 San Juan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 San Juan Court pet-friendly?
No, 616 San Juan Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 616 San Juan Court offer parking?
Yes, 616 San Juan Court offers parking.
Does 616 San Juan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 San Juan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 San Juan Court have a pool?
Yes, 616 San Juan Court has a pool.
Does 616 San Juan Court have accessible units?
No, 616 San Juan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 616 San Juan Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 San Juan Court has units with dishwashers.

