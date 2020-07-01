616 San Juan Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful, newly updated paint, carpet and master bathroom. Located on a corner lot with a three car garage! Spacious living area with real hardwoods, fireplace, large wet bar area for entertaining, with entry directly to the large covered patio and pool area in the beautifully landscaped yard with gazebo. Updated kitchen features granite counter tops, gas stove and wall mounted double ovens and a dishwasher. Three large bedrooms and a study with built in shelving directly off of the living area.