All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 521 Ranch Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
521 Ranch Trail
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:52 PM

521 Ranch Trail

521 Ranch Trail Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

521 Ranch Trail Rd, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a must see! Beautiful condo in desirable Valley Ranch community! It offers fresh paint and plush carpet in updated colors* Vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light* Large living area has many windows and a cozy fireplace*Kitchen has new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with lots of working space* Both bedrooms offer sizable baths and plenty of closet space* Upstairs you find a flexible space that could be used as an office or entertaining area* Detached garage is right outside front door* Plenty of extra parking spaces*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Ranch Trail have any available units?
521 Ranch Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 Ranch Trail have?
Some of 521 Ranch Trail's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Ranch Trail currently offering any rent specials?
521 Ranch Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Ranch Trail pet-friendly?
No, 521 Ranch Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 521 Ranch Trail offer parking?
Yes, 521 Ranch Trail offers parking.
Does 521 Ranch Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Ranch Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Ranch Trail have a pool?
Yes, 521 Ranch Trail has a pool.
Does 521 Ranch Trail have accessible units?
No, 521 Ranch Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Ranch Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Ranch Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Park Apartments
2700 Rock Island Rd
Irving, TX 75060
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St
Irving, TX 75038
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas