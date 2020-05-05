521 Ranch Trail

Amenities

This is a must see! Beautiful condo in desirable Valley Ranch community! It offers fresh paint and plush carpet in updated colors* Vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light* Large living area has many windows and a cozy fireplace*Kitchen has new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with lots of working space* Both bedrooms offer sizable baths and plenty of closet space* Upstairs you find a flexible space that could be used as an office or entertaining area* Detached garage is right outside front door* Plenty of extra parking spaces*