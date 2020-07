Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave oven

Amazing 2 story house in Irving close to shopping, dining, schools, and with easy access to highways. Huge living room with fireplace is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has maple cabinets. Master suite features has luxurious master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and vanities, and a jetted tub. Spare bedrooms are spacious and versatile. Spacious Backyard for outdoor activities and summer parties.