4798 Byron Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Elegant French traditional custom home located in the prestigious gated community, the Enclave at Windsor Ridge in Las Colinas. The home is located on the 17th tee box of the TPC Four Seasons Golf Club and Resort. First floor master suite features gas fireplace, jetted tub, and direct access to back garden. First floor also boasts study, formal dining, second bedroom, and large kitchen opening up to expansive family room! Home features two staircases leading to the game room, media room, and four remaining bedrooms.