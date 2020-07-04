4440 Saint Andrews Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Located in the Golf Community of Fairway Vista this luxury traditional town home is ready for you! Within miles of DFW Airport, Irving's newest center for entertainment and food at the Toyota Music Factory and just walking distance to the luxurious Four Seasons Resort and Hotel. Double oak doors lead you into the entryway of this town home. Hardwood floors and plantation shutters throughout. Expansive living and kitchen. Granite countertops and top of the line stainless steel appliances with any chef's dream gas range. Beautiful garden area in backyard complete with stone patio slab and sting lights. Spacious second floor with master, media room, bedroom and loft space. Master bedroom has a private terrace.