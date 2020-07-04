4316 Castle Rock Court

Amenities

Updated bright townhome in the luxury gated community of Fairway Vista! This neighborhood shares a property line with the prestigious Four Seasons Resort & Sports Club & is close to The Toyota Music Factory & restaurants. Near both airports & downtown, this community is perfect for a low maintenance lifestyle. Recent updates include new backsplash & granite in kitchen, new lighting & updated Master Bathroom! Timeless hardwoods in the entry, kitchen & dining. Two story ceiling in the beautiful living area. Large Master w private balcony & 2 guest rooms upstairs. Loft can be used as a study or 2nd living. One of the larger backyards in the neighborhood, the newly painted deck is perfect for outdoor entertaining.