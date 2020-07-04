All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4316 Castle Rock Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4316 Castle Rock Court
Last updated May 10 2019 at 5:43 PM

4316 Castle Rock Court

4316 Castle Rock Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4316 Castle Rock Ct, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated bright townhome in the luxury gated community of Fairway Vista! This neighborhood shares a property line with the prestigious Four Seasons Resort & Sports Club & is close to The Toyota Music Factory & restaurants. Near both airports & downtown, this community is perfect for a low maintenance lifestyle. Recent updates include new backsplash & granite in kitchen, new lighting & updated Master Bathroom! Timeless hardwoods in the entry, kitchen & dining. Two story ceiling in the beautiful living area. Large Master w private balcony & 2 guest rooms upstairs. Loft can be used as a study or 2nd living. One of the larger backyards in the neighborhood, the newly painted deck is perfect for outdoor entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 Castle Rock Court have any available units?
4316 Castle Rock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4316 Castle Rock Court have?
Some of 4316 Castle Rock Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 Castle Rock Court currently offering any rent specials?
4316 Castle Rock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 Castle Rock Court pet-friendly?
No, 4316 Castle Rock Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4316 Castle Rock Court offer parking?
Yes, 4316 Castle Rock Court offers parking.
Does 4316 Castle Rock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 Castle Rock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 Castle Rock Court have a pool?
No, 4316 Castle Rock Court does not have a pool.
Does 4316 Castle Rock Court have accessible units?
No, 4316 Castle Rock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 Castle Rock Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4316 Castle Rock Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl
Irving, TX 75063
MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St
Irving, TX 75038
The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St
Irving, TX 75060
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Allura
6445 Love Dr
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas