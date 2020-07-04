4144 William Dehaes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing townhouse in Irving! 3beds-2.5baths loaded with upgrades! Granite countertops in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Furniture in property is also available to stay at property if tenant would like. Freshly painted! Won't last long!