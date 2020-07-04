All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
4144 William Dehaes Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4144 William Dehaes Drive

4144 William Dehaes Drive · No Longer Available
4144 William Dehaes Drive, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing townhouse in Irving! 3beds-2.5baths loaded with upgrades! Granite countertops in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Furniture in property is also available to stay at property if tenant would like. Freshly painted! Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4144 William Dehaes Drive have any available units?
4144 William Dehaes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4144 William Dehaes Drive have?
Some of 4144 William Dehaes Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4144 William Dehaes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4144 William Dehaes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4144 William Dehaes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4144 William Dehaes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4144 William Dehaes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4144 William Dehaes Drive offers parking.
Does 4144 William Dehaes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4144 William Dehaes Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4144 William Dehaes Drive have a pool?
No, 4144 William Dehaes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4144 William Dehaes Drive have accessible units?
No, 4144 William Dehaes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4144 William Dehaes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4144 William Dehaes Drive has units with dishwashers.

