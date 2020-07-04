Amazing townhouse in Irving! 3beds-2.5baths loaded with upgrades! Granite countertops in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Furniture in property is also available to stay at property if tenant would like. Freshly painted! Won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4144 William Dehaes Drive have any available units?
4144 William Dehaes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4144 William Dehaes Drive have?
Some of 4144 William Dehaes Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4144 William Dehaes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4144 William Dehaes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.