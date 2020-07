Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WOW!! BEAUTIFUL 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home in sought after Granada Hills! This gorgeous home boasts a multitude of upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops with matching backsplash, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan with tons of natural light, wrought iron railings, and so much more!! Huge master bath includes double vanity sinks and a massive walk in closet!! Great opportunity!! MUST SEE!!