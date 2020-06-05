3756 Coldstream Drive

Amenities

A luxurious house that is brand new in Irving in the beautiful Las Colinas. This is in the popular Coppell ISD built by Darling Homes Dec 2018.This house is in a new subdivision conveniently located in the middle of the DFW metroplex and very quick access to all the four major highways within minutes including 114, 635, 121 and George Bush Tollway.There are 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths.Downstairs has master bedroom, guest bedroom with full bath and an office.A high ceiling family room, 2 dining areas.Upstairs there is a big game room, a media room and 2 bedrooms. House is full of upgrades.Hand scraped hardwoods. Includes brand new stainless steel Samsung Fridge, Washer and Dryer.The house is according to Vaastu..