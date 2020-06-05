All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 3756 Coldstream Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
3756 Coldstream Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3756 Coldstream Drive

3756 Coldstream Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3756 Coldstream Dr, Irving, TX 75063
DFW Freeport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
A luxurious house that is brand new in Irving in the beautiful Las Colinas. This is in the popular Coppell ISD built by Darling Homes Dec 2018.This house is in a new subdivision conveniently located in the middle of the DFW metroplex and very quick access to all the four major highways within minutes including 114, 635, 121 and George Bush Tollway.There are 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths.Downstairs has master bedroom, guest bedroom with full bath and an office.A high ceiling family room, 2 dining areas.Upstairs there is a big game room, a media room and 2 bedrooms. House is full of upgrades.Hand scraped hardwoods. Includes brand new stainless steel Samsung Fridge, Washer and Dryer.The house is according to Vaastu..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3756 Coldstream Drive have any available units?
3756 Coldstream Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3756 Coldstream Drive have?
Some of 3756 Coldstream Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3756 Coldstream Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3756 Coldstream Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3756 Coldstream Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3756 Coldstream Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3756 Coldstream Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3756 Coldstream Drive offers parking.
Does 3756 Coldstream Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3756 Coldstream Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3756 Coldstream Drive have a pool?
No, 3756 Coldstream Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3756 Coldstream Drive have accessible units?
No, 3756 Coldstream Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3756 Coldstream Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3756 Coldstream Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard
Irving, TX 75039
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas