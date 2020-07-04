3739 Venice Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous, 3 bedroom, 3 Bath, two floor Condo spotless and well maintained, equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite countertops. House has large family room with high ceilings, a kitchen and spacious dinner area that easily fits a 4 person dinner table. One guest bedroom is downstairs with attached full bath while the master bedroom and 3rd bedroom are upstairs with attached baths. Large master bedroom easily fits a King size bed and furniture. Master bath has dual sinks, a jetted Tub, as well as an elegantly designed separate stand in shower. Community Pool conveniently located at the end of the street.