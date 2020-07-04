All apartments in Irving
3739 Venice Drive

3739 Venice Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3739 Venice Drive, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous, 3 bedroom, 3 Bath, two floor Condo spotless and well maintained, equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite countertops. House has large family room with high ceilings, a kitchen and spacious dinner area that easily fits a 4 person dinner table. One guest bedroom is downstairs with attached full bath while the master bedroom and 3rd bedroom are upstairs with attached baths. Large master bedroom easily fits a King size bed and furniture. Master bath has dual sinks, a jetted Tub, as well as an elegantly designed separate stand in shower. Community Pool conveniently located at the end of the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3739 Venice Drive have any available units?
3739 Venice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3739 Venice Drive have?
Some of 3739 Venice Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3739 Venice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3739 Venice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3739 Venice Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3739 Venice Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3739 Venice Drive offer parking?
No, 3739 Venice Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3739 Venice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3739 Venice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3739 Venice Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3739 Venice Drive has a pool.
Does 3739 Venice Drive have accessible units?
No, 3739 Venice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3739 Venice Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3739 Venice Drive has units with dishwashers.

