3700 Vienna St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Townhouse in Irving with Washer & Dryer Included! - If you are searching for all inclusive and with extras this is it. It comes with LG Fridge, washer and dryer, window coverings, rare 3 bedrooms, two and a half baths, Centrally located , easy access to the major roads yet peaceful, flowing floor plan, living room and dining room or formal living room combo, wood floors, flexible first floor. Elegant chandeliers in living room and eat in the kitchen area. Huge kitchen with bay window, island, granite counter tops, upstairs split bedrooms, loft, wall of windows from loft to the master bedroom hallway and stair case.



(RLNE4249449)