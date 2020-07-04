All apartments in Irving
3700 Vienna St
3700 Vienna St

3700 Vienna Street · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Vienna Street, Irving, TX 75038
Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Townhouse in Irving with Washer & Dryer Included! - If you are searching for all inclusive and with extras this is it. It comes with LG Fridge, washer and dryer, window coverings, rare 3 bedrooms, two and a half baths, Centrally located , easy access to the major roads yet peaceful, flowing floor plan, living room and dining room or formal living room combo, wood floors, flexible first floor. Elegant chandeliers in living room and eat in the kitchen area. Huge kitchen with bay window, island, granite counter tops, upstairs split bedrooms, loft, wall of windows from loft to the master bedroom hallway and stair case.

(RLNE4249449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Vienna St have any available units?
3700 Vienna St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Vienna St have?
Some of 3700 Vienna St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Vienna St currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Vienna St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Vienna St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Vienna St is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Vienna St offer parking?
No, 3700 Vienna St does not offer parking.
Does 3700 Vienna St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3700 Vienna St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Vienna St have a pool?
No, 3700 Vienna St does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Vienna St have accessible units?
No, 3700 Vienna St does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Vienna St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 Vienna St does not have units with dishwashers.

