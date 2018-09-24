All apartments in Irving
3661 Vienna Street
3661 Vienna Street

3661 Vienna Street · No Longer Available
Location

3661 Vienna Street, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 BR 2.5 bath townhouse conveniently located off George Bush Turnpike in Irving will get you anywhere you want to go quickly! New vinyl planks in the downstairs living area and new carpet throughout the rest of the home make this home look and feel brand new!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3661 Vienna Street have any available units?
3661 Vienna Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3661 Vienna Street have?
Some of 3661 Vienna Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3661 Vienna Street currently offering any rent specials?
3661 Vienna Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3661 Vienna Street pet-friendly?
No, 3661 Vienna Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3661 Vienna Street offer parking?
Yes, 3661 Vienna Street offers parking.
Does 3661 Vienna Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3661 Vienna Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3661 Vienna Street have a pool?
No, 3661 Vienna Street does not have a pool.
Does 3661 Vienna Street have accessible units?
No, 3661 Vienna Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3661 Vienna Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3661 Vienna Street has units with dishwashers.

