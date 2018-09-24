3661 Vienna Street

Spacious 3 BR 2.5 bath townhouse conveniently located off George Bush Turnpike in Irving will get you anywhere you want to go quickly! New vinyl planks in the downstairs living area and new carpet throughout the rest of the home make this home look and feel brand new!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
