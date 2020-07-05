304 Sheridan Trl

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom house for rent in Irving. - Beautiful two story home for lease in Valley Ranch in Irving. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, large family/play room, 2 car garage and large backyard. 2046 sq ft. Very open floor plan with lots of natural light. Decent size kitchen with plenty of cabinets space. Kitchen is equipped with Electric Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Master suite is located downstairs and 2 other rooms are upstairs. There is a beautiful fire place separating master bedroom with the master bathroom.. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub and two vanities. Large walk in closets through out the house.



Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.



Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.



(RLNE4916610)