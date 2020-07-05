All apartments in Irving
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:28 AM

304 Sheridan Trl

304 Sheridan Trail · No Longer Available
Location

304 Sheridan Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom house for rent in Irving. - Beautiful two story home for lease in Valley Ranch in Irving. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, large family/play room, 2 car garage and large backyard. 2046 sq ft. Very open floor plan with lots of natural light. Decent size kitchen with plenty of cabinets space. Kitchen is equipped with Electric Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Master suite is located downstairs and 2 other rooms are upstairs. There is a beautiful fire place separating master bedroom with the master bathroom.. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub and two vanities. Large walk in closets through out the house.

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

(RLNE4916610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Sheridan Trl have any available units?
304 Sheridan Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Sheridan Trl have?
Some of 304 Sheridan Trl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Sheridan Trl currently offering any rent specials?
304 Sheridan Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Sheridan Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Sheridan Trl is pet friendly.
Does 304 Sheridan Trl offer parking?
Yes, 304 Sheridan Trl offers parking.
Does 304 Sheridan Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Sheridan Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Sheridan Trl have a pool?
No, 304 Sheridan Trl does not have a pool.
Does 304 Sheridan Trl have accessible units?
No, 304 Sheridan Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Sheridan Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Sheridan Trl has units with dishwashers.

