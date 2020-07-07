All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 16 2020 at 2:28 PM

300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160

300 Las Colinas Blvd W · No Longer Available
Location

300 Las Colinas Blvd W, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
yoga
300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160 Available 03/17/20 Fabulous One Bedroom in Grand Treviso, Las Colinas - Beautifully updated one bedroom in the highly desirable Grand Treviso Condominiums! This rare find has been updated to include a new shower, granite counter tops in kitchen, custom walk in closet with dresser and mirror, all new flooring with lots of light and current paint colors. Many amenities to include Rooftop pool, 24/7 gym, theater, yoga room Habana room, canal access from property and 24/7 concierge. Resident will have one assigned garage parking spot!

(RLNE5642286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160 have any available units?
300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160 have?
Some of 300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160 currently offering any rent specials?
300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160 pet-friendly?
No, 300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160 offer parking?
Yes, 300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160 offers parking.
Does 300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160 have a pool?
Yes, 300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160 has a pool.
Does 300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160 have accessible units?
No, 300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160 does not have units with dishwashers.

