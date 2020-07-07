Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking pool garage media room yoga

300 E. Las Colinas Blvd #160 Available 03/17/20 Fabulous One Bedroom in Grand Treviso, Las Colinas - Beautifully updated one bedroom in the highly desirable Grand Treviso Condominiums! This rare find has been updated to include a new shower, granite counter tops in kitchen, custom walk in closet with dresser and mirror, all new flooring with lots of light and current paint colors. Many amenities to include Rooftop pool, 24/7 gym, theater, yoga room Habana room, canal access from property and 24/7 concierge. Resident will have one assigned garage parking spot!



(RLNE5642286)