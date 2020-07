Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated three bed, two bath just minutes from Hwy 183 and MacArthur. Open concept lay out with spacious kitchen and granite counter. Formal living and family room with fireplace. Updated bathrooms. Walk in closets. Spacious back yard with patio. Ready for immediate move in.