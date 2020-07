Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Beautiful Finishes - Immaculately clean, recently updated home with nice flooring throughout and granite countertops in kitchen and baths



The backyard is enclosed with a brand new privacy fence and garage access is from the alley.



We are a pet-friendly community without breed restrictions. However, any pet that will put at risk one of our team members will not be allowed. Non-refundable Pet Fee for this home is $300 per pet.



(RLNE5505519)