2602 Corbeau Drive

Amenities

PRIME location in Las Colinas, Luxury townhome, close proximity to highways DFW LUV 161 Bush 114 and 183, airport, shopping & more! 3bed 2.5bath 2car. Bright & Open floor plan with all the upgrades, granite countertops, cherry stained cabinets, gas cooktop, plus pantry, & 2 Story vaulted family room w fireplace, big windows giving a natural light to the home, tile floors that look like wood 1st Flr, wrought iron spindles, gas cooktop, crown molding in every room, 6in baseboards, surround sound wiring, cast stone fireplace, BIG closets, fenced backyard. Super NICE. Great Price, HOA includes front yard landscaping and monthly fee, paid by landlord. Yard fenced, besides greenbelt. Includes SS Samsung refrigerator.