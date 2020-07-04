All apartments in Irving
2602 Corbeau Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2602 Corbeau Drive

2602 Corbeau Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2602 Corbeau Drive, Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
PRIME location in Las Colinas, Luxury townhome, close proximity to highways DFW LUV 161 Bush 114 and 183, airport, shopping & more! 3bed 2.5bath 2car. Bright & Open floor plan with all the upgrades, granite countertops, cherry stained cabinets, gas cooktop, plus pantry, & 2 Story vaulted family room w fireplace, big windows giving a natural light to the home, tile floors that look like wood 1st Flr, wrought iron spindles, gas cooktop, crown molding in every room, 6in baseboards, surround sound wiring, cast stone fireplace, BIG closets, fenced backyard. Super NICE. Great Price, HOA includes front yard landscaping and monthly fee, paid by landlord. Yard fenced, besides greenbelt. Includes SS Samsung refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Corbeau Drive have any available units?
2602 Corbeau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 Corbeau Drive have?
Some of 2602 Corbeau Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 Corbeau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Corbeau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Corbeau Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2602 Corbeau Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2602 Corbeau Drive offer parking?
No, 2602 Corbeau Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2602 Corbeau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 Corbeau Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Corbeau Drive have a pool?
No, 2602 Corbeau Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2602 Corbeau Drive have accessible units?
No, 2602 Corbeau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Corbeau Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2602 Corbeau Drive has units with dishwashers.

