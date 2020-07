Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous double story house located in Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD. It has 4 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms and Master bedroom has separate shower, Lenin closet, separate vanities and jetted tub. Kitchen has countertop with breakfast bar. Entrance has hardwood flooring where the kitchen, breakfast area, and bathrooms have ceramic tile and carpets in bedrooms. Well maintained backyard with open patio.