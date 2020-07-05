All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
2123 Shumard Oak Lane
2123 Shumard Oak Lane

2123 Shumard Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2123 Shumard Oak Lane, Irving, TX 75063
Hackberry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
Executive Home Located in the Guard Gate Golf Course Community of Hackberry Creek. This Home Boast an Entertainment Friendly inlaid Stone Backyard with Wrap around Trex Decking Patio, Built-in Hot Tub, Koi pond with Waterfall, Fire pit, Custom Sprinkler Front and Back for potted Plants, Custom Lighting Front and Back, Electric Driveway Gate, Recently Replaced Roof and Gutters, Tankless HWH, New Zoned AC and Heating Units, Updated Kitchen with Gas Viking Stove-top, Bosh Double Ovens, Bosh Dishwasher, Updated Hardware and Fixtures, Updated Baths, Extra Large Master Suite, Advanced Security System with Multiple Cameras, Hardwood Flooring, Recently Replaced Carpeting. This Home is a Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Shumard Oak Lane have any available units?
2123 Shumard Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 Shumard Oak Lane have?
Some of 2123 Shumard Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 Shumard Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Shumard Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Shumard Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2123 Shumard Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2123 Shumard Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2123 Shumard Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 2123 Shumard Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 Shumard Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Shumard Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 2123 Shumard Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Shumard Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 2123 Shumard Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Shumard Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 Shumard Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.

