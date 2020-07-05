206 Meredith Court

Amenities

Fabulous Lakes of Valley Ranch one story close to picturesque canals, 4 Bed and 2 full bath. No carpet, walking trails, restaurants and shopping. The many features of this home include rich hardwood floors, Granite counter tops, fresh neutral interior paint, Updated kitchen,split bedrooms, jetted garden bath, updated ceiling fans, Stainless steel appliances ., fridge on demand, Cul-de sac lot. New blinds thru out, open layout and great back yard. Please discuss with the listing agent for short term lease.