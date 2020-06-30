1935 Luther Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant and beautiful townhome in the well sought after Hunter Valley neighborhood. 2 LARGE living & dining areas, 2.5 baths, HUGE master suite (with sitting area), covered balcony & 2 nice sized bedrooms upstairs. Plus a quiet separate Office-Study upstairs. Beautiful curved entry door, Gorgeous Granite counter tops in large open kitchen with oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, island breakfast bar. REFRIGERATOR and TV INCLUDED (for the tenants use). Hardwood floors on first floor and carpet on 2nd floor. Big rear entry garage.



Excellent Area is very close to dining, shopping, entertainment and easy access to major highways and DFW airport! Landlord pays HOA fees. Non-smokers only.