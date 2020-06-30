All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1935 Luther Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1935 Luther Road
Last updated April 18 2019 at 5:54 AM

1935 Luther Road

1935 Luther Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1935 Luther Road, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant and beautiful townhome in the well sought after Hunter Valley neighborhood. 2 LARGE living & dining areas, 2.5 baths, HUGE master suite (with sitting area), covered balcony & 2 nice sized bedrooms upstairs. Plus a quiet separate Office-Study upstairs. Beautiful curved entry door, Gorgeous Granite counter tops in large open kitchen with oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, island breakfast bar. REFRIGERATOR and TV INCLUDED (for the tenants use). Hardwood floors on first floor and carpet on 2nd floor. Big rear entry garage.

Excellent Area is very close to dining, shopping, entertainment and easy access to major highways and DFW airport! Landlord pays HOA fees. Non-smokers only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 Luther Road have any available units?
1935 Luther Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 Luther Road have?
Some of 1935 Luther Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 Luther Road currently offering any rent specials?
1935 Luther Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 Luther Road pet-friendly?
No, 1935 Luther Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1935 Luther Road offer parking?
Yes, 1935 Luther Road offers parking.
Does 1935 Luther Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 Luther Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 Luther Road have a pool?
No, 1935 Luther Road does not have a pool.
Does 1935 Luther Road have accessible units?
No, 1935 Luther Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 Luther Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 Luther Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Trails of Towne Lake
1147 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Allura
6445 Love Dr
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas