Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Very Nice Irving Home with 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage, 1155 sq ft. Appliances include dishwasher, refrigerator, oven and stove and there are washer dryer hook ups. It has very nice hardwood floors in the living room, dining nook, and in all the bedrooms. There is a spacious fenced in back yard, covered back patio, nice sized kitchen with lots of cabinet space.

No pets allowed.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.