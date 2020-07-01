All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1802 Dewitt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1802 Dewitt Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:35 AM

1802 Dewitt Street

1802 Dewitt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Arts District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1802 Dewitt Street, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Full remodel in 2019 with new appliances, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, flooring and paint, extra parking pad, and tankless water heater. Split master suite away from other bedrooms with full bath and walk in closet. Comes with front loading washer and dryer and stainless refrigerator. Walking distance from city park and pool, Elementary and Middle Schools. Approx 1 mile to the Irving Arts Center, 10 minutes to Las Colinas, Toyota Music Factory, and Convention Center. Only around 15 minutes to DFW airport, and 20 minutes to downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Dewitt Street have any available units?
1802 Dewitt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Dewitt Street have?
Some of 1802 Dewitt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Dewitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Dewitt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Dewitt Street pet-friendly?
No, 1802 Dewitt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1802 Dewitt Street offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Dewitt Street offers parking.
Does 1802 Dewitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 Dewitt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Dewitt Street have a pool?
Yes, 1802 Dewitt Street has a pool.
Does 1802 Dewitt Street have accessible units?
No, 1802 Dewitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Dewitt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Dewitt Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas