1802 Dewitt Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Full remodel in 2019 with new appliances, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, flooring and paint, extra parking pad, and tankless water heater. Split master suite away from other bedrooms with full bath and walk in closet. Comes with front loading washer and dryer and stainless refrigerator. Walking distance from city park and pool, Elementary and Middle Schools. Approx 1 mile to the Irving Arts Center, 10 minutes to Las Colinas, Toyota Music Factory, and Convention Center. Only around 15 minutes to DFW airport, and 20 minutes to downtown Dallas.