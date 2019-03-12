1719 E Grauwyler Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool

1725 E Grauwyler Rd #135. Beautiful 2bedroom 2.5 bath 1,341 Sq Ft Condo. This Condo has been completely updated throughout. There are granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout. Fresh paint and updated fixtures. It is in a great central location with easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants, and DFW Airport. HOA dues cover water, city sewer and trash, insurance, and maintains building exterior, grounds, and pool. Private patio area with direct access to pool courtyard.A MUST SEE!!