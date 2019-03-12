All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:23 PM

1719 E Grauwyler Road

1719 East Grauwyler Road · No Longer Available
Location

1719 East Grauwyler Road, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
1725 E Grauwyler Rd #135. Beautiful 2bedroom 2.5 bath 1,341 Sq Ft Condo. This Condo has been completely updated throughout. There are granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout. Fresh paint and updated fixtures. It is in a great central location with easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants, and DFW Airport. HOA dues cover water, city sewer and trash, insurance, and maintains building exterior, grounds, and pool. Private patio area with direct access to pool courtyard.A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 E Grauwyler Road have any available units?
1719 E Grauwyler Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 E Grauwyler Road have?
Some of 1719 E Grauwyler Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 E Grauwyler Road currently offering any rent specials?
1719 E Grauwyler Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 E Grauwyler Road pet-friendly?
No, 1719 E Grauwyler Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1719 E Grauwyler Road offer parking?
No, 1719 E Grauwyler Road does not offer parking.
Does 1719 E Grauwyler Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 E Grauwyler Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 E Grauwyler Road have a pool?
Yes, 1719 E Grauwyler Road has a pool.
Does 1719 E Grauwyler Road have accessible units?
No, 1719 E Grauwyler Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 E Grauwyler Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 E Grauwyler Road does not have units with dishwashers.

