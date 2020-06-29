All apartments in Irving
1503 Biltmore Lane
1503 Biltmore Lane

1503 Biltmore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1503 Biltmore Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Stunning executive townhome on a corner lot! The exterior boasts the upgraded brick-stone package. Beautifully appointed with handsome hardwood flooring, including all flights of the iron baluster stairways and landing areas. Contemporary designer lighting adorns the entire home. Your kitchen features rich dark wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, diagonally tiled flooring with matching backsplash, a dual sink and frosted paneled pantry door. Large bedrooms on 3rd floor with nice walk in closets. Ensuite master bathroom has a frameless shower and custom closet. 1st floor features a bonus bedroom, full bathroom and living room. Located across the street from the pool and clubhouse. An absolute prime location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Biltmore Lane have any available units?
1503 Biltmore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 Biltmore Lane have?
Some of 1503 Biltmore Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Biltmore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Biltmore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Biltmore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1503 Biltmore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1503 Biltmore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Biltmore Lane offers parking.
Does 1503 Biltmore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Biltmore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Biltmore Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1503 Biltmore Lane has a pool.
Does 1503 Biltmore Lane have accessible units?
No, 1503 Biltmore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Biltmore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 Biltmore Lane has units with dishwashers.

