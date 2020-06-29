1503 Biltmore Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Stunning executive townhome on a corner lot! The exterior boasts the upgraded brick-stone package. Beautifully appointed with handsome hardwood flooring, including all flights of the iron baluster stairways and landing areas. Contemporary designer lighting adorns the entire home. Your kitchen features rich dark wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, diagonally tiled flooring with matching backsplash, a dual sink and frosted paneled pantry door. Large bedrooms on 3rd floor with nice walk in closets. Ensuite master bathroom has a frameless shower and custom closet. 1st floor features a bonus bedroom, full bathroom and living room. Located across the street from the pool and clubhouse. An absolute prime location!