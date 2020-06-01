All apartments in Irving
1438 S Macarthur Boulevard
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1438 S Macarthur Boulevard

1438 South Macarthur Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1438 South Macarthur Boulevard, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning remodeled 4 bedroom 3.5 baths with 2 master bedrooms and 4 living areas. Beautiful Quartz countertops in the kitchen, Brazilian granite in the master. Wonderful kitchen layout flowing into the large open living area. Exquisite glazed vinyl plank flooring, Marazzi Italian tiles, SS appliances, abundant LED lighting. Zoned ac Heat Pumps, 38 new thermal windows, new roof and Electric gate. This is a custom home-estate with a forest of beautiful majestic trees in the heart of Irving. Close to Trinity Rail express, Scott and White,Hwys, Restaurants, Shopping, Las Colinas, DFW, Arlington, and Dallas. This is one of a kind estate in this area of the metroplex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 S Macarthur Boulevard have any available units?
1438 S Macarthur Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1438 S Macarthur Boulevard have?
Some of 1438 S Macarthur Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 S Macarthur Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1438 S Macarthur Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 S Macarthur Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1438 S Macarthur Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1438 S Macarthur Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1438 S Macarthur Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1438 S Macarthur Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 S Macarthur Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 S Macarthur Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1438 S Macarthur Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1438 S Macarthur Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1438 S Macarthur Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 S Macarthur Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1438 S Macarthur Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

