1438 S Macarthur Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning remodeled 4 bedroom 3.5 baths with 2 master bedrooms and 4 living areas. Beautiful Quartz countertops in the kitchen, Brazilian granite in the master. Wonderful kitchen layout flowing into the large open living area. Exquisite glazed vinyl plank flooring, Marazzi Italian tiles, SS appliances, abundant LED lighting. Zoned ac Heat Pumps, 38 new thermal windows, new roof and Electric gate. This is a custom home-estate with a forest of beautiful majestic trees in the heart of Irving. Close to Trinity Rail express, Scott and White,Hwys, Restaurants, Shopping, Las Colinas, DFW, Arlington, and Dallas. This is one of a kind estate in this area of the metroplex.