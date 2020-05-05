All apartments in Irving
1416 Chase Lane

1416 Chase Lane
Location

1416 Chase Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Northeast facing 3 story townhome in Las Colinas minutes from shopping, DFW Airport. Upgrades abound. Plantation shutters thru, new carpet being installed in bedrooms, double crown molding, wrought iron balusters, wood floors in dining & family room. Kitchen has Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, wine fridge & breakfast bar open to dining & living. Living area has access to balcony. Master with garden tub, separate shower & large walk in closet. Huge bedroom 2 upstairs can be 2nd master or gameroom. Washer-dryer & refrigerator stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Chase Lane have any available units?
1416 Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 Chase Lane have?
Some of 1416 Chase Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Chase Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Chase Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1416 Chase Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Chase Lane offers parking.
Does 1416 Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 Chase Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Chase Lane have a pool?
No, 1416 Chase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 1416 Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Chase Lane has units with dishwashers.

