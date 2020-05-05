1416 Chase Lane

Amenities
Northeast facing 3 story townhome in Las Colinas minutes from shopping, DFW Airport. Upgrades abound. Plantation shutters thru, new carpet being installed in bedrooms, double crown molding, wrought iron balusters, wood floors in dining & family room. Kitchen has Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, wine fridge & breakfast bar open to dining & living. Living area has access to balcony. Master with garden tub, separate shower & large walk in closet. Huge bedroom 2 upstairs can be 2nd master or gameroom. Washer-dryer & refrigerator stay.