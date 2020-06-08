1412 Camino Lago

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities media room

Gorgeous LAKE VIEW custom 4-4-2 contemporary home with a game and media room in La Villita of Las Colinas! Stunning Patios and Balconies, with an open floor plan. Beautiful custom touches throughout! Granite counter tops and SS appliances glass tile backsplash. Perfect home and yard for entertaining. Luxurious master suite has plenty of natural light, lake view, dual vanity and massive walk in closet. Adjacent to Champions trail walk run or bike!

Income requirement is $9000 per month, this is a single family home. The rent does not cover the utilities or lawn care. The monthly utilities run $150 to $300 depending on usage..