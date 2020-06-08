All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1412 Camino Lago.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1412 Camino Lago
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:20 PM

1412 Camino Lago

1412 Camino Lago · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1412 Camino Lago, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
Gorgeous LAKE VIEW custom 4-4-2 contemporary home with a game and media room in La Villita of Las Colinas! Stunning Patios and Balconies, with an open floor plan. Beautiful custom touches throughout! Granite counter tops and SS appliances glass tile backsplash. Perfect home and yard for entertaining. Luxurious master suite has plenty of natural light, lake view, dual vanity and massive walk in closet. Adjacent to Champions trail walk run or bike!
Income requirement is $9000 per month, this is a single family home. The rent does not cover the utilities or lawn care. The monthly utilities run $150 to $300 depending on usage..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Camino Lago have any available units?
1412 Camino Lago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 Camino Lago have?
Some of 1412 Camino Lago's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Camino Lago currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Camino Lago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Camino Lago pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Camino Lago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1412 Camino Lago offer parking?
No, 1412 Camino Lago does not offer parking.
Does 1412 Camino Lago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Camino Lago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Camino Lago have a pool?
No, 1412 Camino Lago does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Camino Lago have accessible units?
No, 1412 Camino Lago does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Camino Lago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Camino Lago has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard
Irving, TX 75039
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St
Irving, TX 75060
Aleo at North Glen Apartments by Cortland
7904 N Glen Dr
Irving, TX 75063
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas