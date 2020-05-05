1310 Mayo Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious floor plan. Fresh interior and exterior paint. Updated carpet. Towering Trees add to the drive-up appeal of this home. Very nice East facing front porch. Large backyard has storage building and double gate access. Kitchen has large built-in buffet. 2 Bedrooms & living room have updated carpet. 3rd BR ceramic tile. Separate utility closet. Home includes dishwasher, refrigerator & electric range-oven. 7 ceiling fans. Fritz Park close by. Close to Dallas-DFW-Major Freeways-North Lake College-DART nearby. Country living in the city. Tenant responsible for verifying schools and room measurements. No traditional or vapor smoking. Pet Negotiable.