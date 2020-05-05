All apartments in Irving
1310 Mayo Street

1310 Mayo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Mayo Street, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious floor plan. Fresh interior and exterior paint. Updated carpet. Towering Trees add to the drive-up appeal of this home. Very nice East facing front porch. Large backyard has storage building and double gate access. Kitchen has large built-in buffet. 2 Bedrooms & living room have updated carpet. 3rd BR ceramic tile. Separate utility closet. Home includes dishwasher, refrigerator & electric range-oven. 7 ceiling fans. Fritz Park close by. Close to Dallas-DFW-Major Freeways-North Lake College-DART nearby. Country living in the city. Tenant responsible for verifying schools and room measurements. No traditional or vapor smoking. Pet Negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Mayo Street have any available units?
1310 Mayo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Mayo Street have?
Some of 1310 Mayo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Mayo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Mayo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Mayo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Mayo Street is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Mayo Street offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Mayo Street offers parking.
Does 1310 Mayo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Mayo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Mayo Street have a pool?
No, 1310 Mayo Street does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Mayo Street have accessible units?
No, 1310 Mayo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Mayo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Mayo Street has units with dishwashers.

