Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully updated 3 bed 2 bath home with SS appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen, New hardwood flooring throughout. New fixtures in the home. Both the bathrooms are nicely updated. Backyard is HUGE !!!! and corner lot with lot of room for your friends and family for summer time. No homes are available for lease in this area at this price. Hurry will not last !!!!!