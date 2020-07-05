All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1218 Fairmont

1218 Fairmont Street · No Longer Available
Location

1218 Fairmont Street, Irving, TX 75062
Hillcrest Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Completely remodeled house in North Irving. Garage was converted and has access from the house or a separate key entrance and it can be used as a fourth bedroom or as an extra living space. All hard flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Fairmont have any available units?
1218 Fairmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 Fairmont have?
Some of 1218 Fairmont's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Fairmont currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Fairmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Fairmont pet-friendly?
No, 1218 Fairmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1218 Fairmont offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Fairmont offers parking.
Does 1218 Fairmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Fairmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Fairmont have a pool?
No, 1218 Fairmont does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Fairmont have accessible units?
No, 1218 Fairmont does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Fairmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 Fairmont has units with dishwashers.

