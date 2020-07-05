Completely remodeled house in North Irving. Garage was converted and has access from the house or a separate key entrance and it can be used as a fourth bedroom or as an extra living space. All hard flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1218 Fairmont have?
Some of 1218 Fairmont's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
