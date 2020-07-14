Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center courtyard fire pit internet access online portal

Located in Irving, Texas, Heritage at Valley Ranch is ideally situated at the center of everything you need. Our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom layouts feature cozy fireplaces, breakfast bars, large walk-in closets, private balconies or patios, and upgraded interiors in select units such as stainless steel appliances, resurfaced countertops, and new cabinets. Enjoy direct access to Campion Trail, which is a 17-mile greenbelt perfect for running or a quiet stroll with your favorite furry friend. Relax and unwind at our refreshing swimming pool with a lounge deck or stay active at our 24-hour fitness facility equipped with cardio equipment and free weights. Our community is just minutes away from Interstate 635 and President George Bush Turnpike, allowing convenient access to major North Dallas employment hubs, lifestyle amenities, and the DFW International Airport. In addition to our prime location, Heritage at Valley Ranch is within the desirable Coppell ISD.