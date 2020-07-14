All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

Heritage at Valley Ranch

9805 N MacArthur Blvd · (972) 628-6482
Location

9805 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1423 · Avail. Sep 7

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 1406 · Avail. Aug 22

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 1321 · Avail. Aug 7

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0409 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,841

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Unit 1204 · Avail. now

$1,846

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage at Valley Ranch.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
fire pit
internet access
online portal
Located in Irving, Texas, Heritage at Valley Ranch is ideally situated at the center of everything you need. Our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom layouts feature cozy fireplaces, breakfast bars, large walk-in closets, private balconies or patios, and upgraded interiors in select units such as stainless steel appliances, resurfaced countertops, and new cabinets. Enjoy direct access to Campion Trail, which is a 17-mile greenbelt perfect for running or a quiet stroll with your favorite furry friend. Relax and unwind at our refreshing swimming pool with a lounge deck or stay active at our 24-hour fitness facility equipped with cardio equipment and free weights. Our community is just minutes away from Interstate 635 and President George Bush Turnpike, allowing convenient access to major North Dallas employment hubs, lifestyle amenities, and the DFW International Airport. In addition to our prime location, Heritage at Valley Ranch is within the desirable Coppell ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $150; 2 Beds: $250 (O.A.C.)
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $300, 2 Pets: $500
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $30/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage at Valley Ranch have any available units?
Heritage at Valley Ranch has 20 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Heritage at Valley Ranch have?
Some of Heritage at Valley Ranch's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage at Valley Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage at Valley Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage at Valley Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage at Valley Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Heritage at Valley Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Heritage at Valley Ranch offers parking.
Does Heritage at Valley Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heritage at Valley Ranch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage at Valley Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Heritage at Valley Ranch has a pool.
Does Heritage at Valley Ranch have accessible units?
Yes, Heritage at Valley Ranch has accessible units.
Does Heritage at Valley Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage at Valley Ranch has units with dishwashers.
