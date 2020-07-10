All apartments in Irving
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:15 PM

1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive

1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house in the highly sought after gated community of Cottonwood Valley. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bath, 2 half baths, 2 living areas, high ceilings and natural light throughout. The large master bedroom offers a fireplace, private balcony, and jetted tub in the master bath. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen which offers stainless steel appliances, double ovens, & Large kitchen island. Both living rooms have a fireplace & access to outdoor patios. One of the living areas also features a wet bar perfect for entertaining family and friends. Easy access to major highways, stores, restaurants & across the Four Seasons Sports Club. VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive have any available units?
1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive have?
Some of 1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

