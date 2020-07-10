1201 Cottonwood Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful house in the highly sought after gated community of Cottonwood Valley. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bath, 2 half baths, 2 living areas, high ceilings and natural light throughout. The large master bedroom offers a fireplace, private balcony, and jetted tub in the master bath. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen which offers stainless steel appliances, double ovens, & Large kitchen island. Both living rooms have a fireplace & access to outdoor patios. One of the living areas also features a wet bar perfect for entertaining family and friends. Easy access to major highways, stores, restaurants & across the Four Seasons Sports Club. VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!