Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful one story house, walking distance to elementary school, close to DFW airport, major highways and shopping.It has high ceiling and with open floor plan, granite counter top, kitchen has island, hand scraped floor,large master bedroom with separate shower and tub,Water heater and AC were replaced on 2017,sprinkler system. Pet is case by case.