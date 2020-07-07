1114 Katy Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Escape with Large Fenced Backyard - Immaculate Clean and Move-In Ready.



Charming Open Floor Plan: 3 bedroom, 1 bath, refinished floors and fresh paint throughout. Granite Countertops in the kitchen with new Glass Cooktop Stove and new dishwasher. Both bathrooms recently upgraded. Located in the Hospital District and good schools with a large fenced backyard waiting.



A building on the lot is being remodeled to offer more living space as well as an extra bathroom. Move-in prior to this project being completed is allowed.



We are a pet-friendly community without breed restrictions. However, any pet that will put at risk one of our team members will not be allowed. Non-refundable Pet Fee for this home is $300 per pet.



This wont last long so call for an appointment today!



(RLNE4804330)