Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1114 Katy Drive
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:12 AM

1114 Katy Drive

1114 Katy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Katy Drive, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Escape with Large Fenced Backyard - Immaculate Clean and Move-In Ready.

Charming Open Floor Plan: 3 bedroom, 1 bath, refinished floors and fresh paint throughout. Granite Countertops in the kitchen with new Glass Cooktop Stove and new dishwasher. Both bathrooms recently upgraded. Located in the Hospital District and good schools with a large fenced backyard waiting.

A building on the lot is being remodeled to offer more living space as well as an extra bathroom. Move-in prior to this project being completed is allowed.

We are a pet-friendly community without breed restrictions. However, any pet that will put at risk one of our team members will not be allowed. Non-refundable Pet Fee for this home is $300 per pet.

This wont last long so call for an appointment today!

(RLNE4804330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Katy Drive have any available units?
1114 Katy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 Katy Drive have?
Some of 1114 Katy Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Katy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Katy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Katy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 Katy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1114 Katy Drive offer parking?
No, 1114 Katy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1114 Katy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Katy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Katy Drive have a pool?
No, 1114 Katy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Katy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1114 Katy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Katy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 Katy Drive has units with dishwashers.

