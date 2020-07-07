All apartments in Irving
103 Saint Clair Dr E
103 Saint Clair Dr E

103 East Saint Clair Drive · No Longer Available
Location

103 East Saint Clair Drive, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 3/2 house with carport for rent - Property Id: 37982

All adult parties will need a credit score of 650+ and all parties must be non smokers. If you meet the first part of qualifying above, you can get an appointment set up to see the house, Please confirm your FICO credit score is 650+ or better and all parties are non-smokers when inquiring to see the house.
This is a very nice open concept house remodeled in 2016 with carport available. Great for adult roommates or family. Two separate large living areas, plus dining room, open kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Extra Large laundry room with lots of storage. The kitchen comes with a Gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. The large laundry room accommodates a washing machine & a gas only dryer (W/D not included). It has a huge backyard. Great location off of MacArthur & Pioneer in a nice neighborhood in Irving. Applications will be taken through https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/37982. Please fill out an application today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/37982
Property Id 37982

(RLNE4354845)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

