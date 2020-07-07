103 Saint Clair Dr E

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice 3/2 house with carport for rent - Property Id: 37982



All adult parties will need a credit score of 650+ and all parties must be non smokers. If you meet the first part of qualifying above, you can get an appointment set up to see the house, Please confirm your FICO credit score is 650+ or better and all parties are non-smokers when inquiring to see the house.

This is a very nice open concept house remodeled in 2016 with carport available. Great for adult roommates or family. Two separate large living areas, plus dining room, open kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Extra Large laundry room with lots of storage. The kitchen comes with a Gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. The large laundry room accommodates a washing machine & a gas only dryer (W/D not included). It has a huge backyard. Great location off of MacArthur & Pioneer in a nice neighborhood in Irving. Applications will be taken through https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/37982. Please fill out an application today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/37982

Property Id 37982



(RLNE4354845)